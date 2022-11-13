Rafael Nadal will come against Taylor Fritz today at the Pala Alpitour in the 2022 ATP Finals Green Group. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, H2H, information, predictions, and odds.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch and how to watch or live stream free 2022 ATP Finals in the US today

Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz will face off at the Pala Alpitour in Torino in the Green Group of the ATP Finals 2022 today, November 13, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, check out the ATP Finals tennis match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, H2H, and how to watch the game in the US. In the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will be their fourth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Rafael Nadal of Spain is the slight favorite in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on twice occasions so far. Taylor Fritz of the USA has won only once to this day.

Their last duel took place on July 6, 2022, and it ended in a 3-2 (3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4)) win for the Spanish player at the 2022 Wimbledon. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the second time this year, this time in the ATP Finals.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Pala Alpitour, Torino

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming)

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Storylines

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 1, 2020, and it ended in a 2-0 (6-4, 6-2) win for Rafa in the 2020 Acapulco Tournament. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who will get to progress to the Fourth Round of the 2022 ATP Finals.

How to watch or live stream Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz in the US

The 2022 ATP Finals Green Group duel between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz, to be played today, at the Pala Alpitour in New York, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options are ATP Tennis TV, Tennis Channel.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Predictions and Odds

The odds are in favor of Rafael Nadal. BetMGM see him as the firm favorite to win the opening match of the Green Group, and thus they have given him 1.65 odds. On the other hand, Taylor Fritz has 2.20 odds to cause an upset.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the ATP Finals at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!

BetMGM Rafael Nadal 1.65 Taylor Fritz 2.20

* Odds via BetMGM