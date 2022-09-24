Tennessee take on Florida at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Tennessee and Florida meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The home team wants to avoid losses, but the visitors won a recent game. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Volunteers didn't waste any of the first three weeks of the season, winning every game against Ball State, Pitt and Akron. Two at home and one against Pitt on the road. So far the Volunteers are number eleven in the nation.

The Gators had to prove their best offensive game during the first two weeks of the season against Utah and Kentucky. But they won just one game, against Utah 29-26, while in Week 2 they lost to Kentucky 31-28. In Week 3 the Gators won against the South Florida Bulls 31-28.

Tennessee vs Florida: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Tennessee vs Florida at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4

This game for the Week 4 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Tennessee and Florida at the Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other tv options to watch this game is the US is CBS