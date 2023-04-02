Chicago White Sox take on Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The visitors are defending champions but the first game of the season was a flop for them. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The White Sox opened the season with a win, they were deadly against the defending champions and won 3-2. But the last two games were a failure, two consecutive defeats by 6-3 and 6-4 respectively.

The Astros have their first winning streak of the season and could win this four game series, but if they lose this game the series will be tied 2-2. The Astros play the White Sox again on May 12.

When will Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros be played?

Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Sunday, April 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:10 PM

CT: 1:10 PM

MT: 12:10 PM

PT: 11:40 AM

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros at the Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sunday, April 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is MLB.TV