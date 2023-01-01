The Charlotte Hornets host the Los Angeles Lakers at Spectrum Center as part of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Charlotte Hornets face off with the Los Angeles Lakers at Spectrum Center as part of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Here you will find everything you need to know such as matchup information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Last season, the Hornets appeared in the play-in tournament but this year has been a disaster with a 10-27 record. Charlotte are 5-12 at home and, so far, the decision to let go coach James Borrego has backfired. Steve Clifford hasn't been able to produce the improvement promised by general manager Mitch Kupchak.

The Lakers were on a four-game losing streak, but now have won two of their last three matches. So far, it's been a very disappointing season for Los Angeles with a 15-21 record, one of the worst in the Western Conference. After Anthony Davis' foot injury, the Lakers haven't been able to recover even with brilliant individual performances by LeBron James.

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 2, 2023.

Time: 7 PM (ET).

Location: Spectrum Center. Charlotte, North Carolina.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

This will be the second game of the season between Hornets and Lakers. Charlotte got a 134-130 upset in a thriller on December 24. P.J. Washington was crucial for the Hornets with 24 points.

LeBron James comes from a spectacular performance of 47 points in a 130-121 win against the Atlanta Hawks. On the road, Los Angeles have a 7-13 record on the 2022-2023 NBA season.

How to watch or live stream free Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers in the US

The Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers clash at Spectrum Center as part of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the game in the United States are NBA League Pass, BSSE and SportsNet LA.

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

For the oddsmakers, the Lakers are 1-point favorites. The moneyline is -115 for Los Angeles and -105 for Charlotte. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NBA at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!