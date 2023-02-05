Golden State Warriors will receive Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Golden State Warriors will play against Oklahoma City Thunder in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

An interesting duel will take place in the Western Conference when these two strong rivals face each other. The Golden State Warriors come from winning their last game against the Dallas Maverick, thus reaching a 27-26 record that allowed them to climb to 7th place. Of course, their goal is to be a Playoff team and for that they need victories.

The Oklahoma City Thunder also come from a victory, in this case against the Houston Rockets, which allowed them to reach a record of 25-27, still insufficient for the Play-in positions, but which leaves them very close to 27-27 ofthe New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz. They need to win to get closer.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder be played at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California this Monday, February 6 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.

