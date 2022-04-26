Golden State Warriors will clash against Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at Chase Center for Game 5 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 in the US

Golden State Warriors will have a new opportunity to close down this game series against the Denver Nuggets for Game 5 of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the game information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. If you're in the United States, you can see it live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Golden State Warriors could have swept out Denver Nuggets, but Nikola Jokic is still proving himself to others as the NBA's MVP. The Serbian player registered 37 points, alongside Monte Morris who scored 24 points to avoid the First Round sweep at home. The mentality shown by the Nuggets was the foundation of this big win. They will have to pull off one more to force a Game 6 to tie up this NBA playoff Series.

Stephen Curry and Kley Thompson had an awesome night. The two-time MVP winner registered 33 points coming off the bench. While Thompson registered 32 points in 31 minutes of play time. It wasn't a bad performance for both of them, but Jokic's mentality was passed on to his teammates, they saw the Warriors as a beatable team.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Storylines

The Denver Nuggets managed to picked up a 126-121 win against the odds at home to force a Game 5 in this series. Nikola Jokic made one of his usual MVP's performances putting up 37 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, but it was his mentality that led the Nuggets to their first win in this series. The Serbian center was one step ahead of every player on the court last Sunday. It may seemed like that neither Steph Curry nor Kley Thompson had a good performance.

However, the two-time MVP winner registered 33 points and 8 assists, while Thompson registered 32 points in Game 4. For Game 5, Warriors will have to step up if they want to close down this series. Otherwise, Jokic could make another stellar performance and take the win home.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: How to watch in the US

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and Odds

Nuggets managed to force a Game 5 in the series last Sunday. However, Nuggets will have to push harder in San Francisco if they want to force a Game 6. According to BetMGM, the favorites are the Golden State Warriors with -400 odds, while Denver Nuggets have +310 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 225.5 points for Game 5 of this First Round playoff series.

