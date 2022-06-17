LeBron James took to Instagram to congratulate one player from the Golden State Warriors on his fourth NBA title.

Not to Curry: The only Warriors player LeBron James congratulated on becoming NBA champion

LeBron James took time out to thank one of the players from the Golden State Warriors on their new NBA championship. For the Golden State Warriors, it was a franchise seventh title and fourth title in eight years.

Players such as Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry won their fourth NBA title, tying the Los Angeles Lakers superstar for all-time NBA titles. LeBron last won the NBA championship in 2020 but does have four NBA Finals MVPs to Curry’s one.

Now King James took to Instagram to congratulate one of the Warriors big time players with a special post, that player is Draymond Green, who also won his fourth NBA crown also tying James.

LeBron James congratulates Draymond Green

LeBron James posted a picture of Draymond Green posing with a NBA championship winners’ shirt and two Lobos tequila bottles in each hand with a post, “BYOT CHAMP!!!! Congratulations my brother!! Yessir #HomeTeam”.

Green had 12 points and 12 rebounds in Game 6 against the Celtics and had a rather tough series overall, but the Warriors and Green put that on the backburner as they played their way to a fourth championship under Steve Kerr.