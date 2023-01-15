Buffalo Bills play against Miami Dolphins today for a game in the Wild Card round of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins meet in a Wild Card round game of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park today, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team is one of the biggest favorites to advance to the next round. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Bills showed offensive power like no other team in their division, they won thirteen of 16 games, but that was not enough to receive a direct bye to the divisional round.

The Dolphins will play the Bills without Tua Tagovailoa, which jeopardizes the future of the Dolphins in the 2023 Playoffs. The Dolphins closed the regular season with an overall 9-8-0 record.

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: Kick-Off Time

Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins play for the Wild Card round of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs today, January 15 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEDT) January 16

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) January 16

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL Playoffs are available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Wild Card round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by CBS and FuboTV.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions And Odds

Buffalo Bills are favorites at -13.5 spread and 1.10 moneyline that will pay $110 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record. Miami Dolphins are underdogs at +13.5 ATS and 7.25 moneyline. The totals are offered at 43.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WILD CARD game is: Bills -13.5.

BetMGM Buffalo Bills -13.5 / 1.10 Totals 43.5 Miami Dolphins +13.5 / 7.25

