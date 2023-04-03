Even though we haven't heard any updates from either party, it seems like we already have a potential date for an Aaron Rodgers trade.

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets are still working out a deal for multi-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has expressed his 'intention' to play for Robert Saleh's team, yet nothing has happened.

Even so, both parties are reportedly quite optimistic about their ability to get a deal done. It's only a matter of agreeing on any potential compensation, with the Jets making it clear that they won't give up this year's first-round pick (no. 13).

With that in mind, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that there's no actual incentive to rush and get a deal done right now, as Rodgers wasn't going to participate in the Jets' offseason program anyways.

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Won't Be Traded Until Draft Weekend At The Earliest

(Transcript via Mike Florio — ProFootballTalk)

"With the draft now little more than three weeks away, there’s no reason for the Packers and Jets to move toward their bottom line until the draft gets rolling.

When it comes to negotiations in any industry, deadlines become critical. The ultimate deadline, if the Packers are intent on getting one or more 2023 draft picks from the Jets, will be the moment the desired pick is on the clock. And if one of the picks will be one of the Jets’ second-round selections (which likely will be the case), the clock strikes midnight at some point on Friday night, April 28.

(...)

There’s also a chance the Packers and Jets won’t get a deal in place before the 2023 draft comes and goes. At that point, the Packers could be inclined to wait until after June 1, in order to dramatically reduce the 2023 cap hit. The Jets, in turn, could be tempted to play it out until the start of training camp."

So, there's nothing to be worried about, Jets fans, at least in terms of the deal getting done eventually. As for how that'll impact your locker room and the whole dynamics of the franchise, that's a whole different story.