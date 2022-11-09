The Atlanta Falcons visit the Carolina Panthers in the start of Week 10 in the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

The Carolina Panthers clash with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. This game of Week 10 in the 2022 NFL Season will be played on November 10 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

Last Sunday, Atlanta seemed to have a win on their bag when RB Austin Ekeler of the Chargers fumbled the ball with a few seconds on the clock. Ta'Quon Graham recovered it, but then fumbled it himself and the Falcons lost incredibly 20-17. Now, Arthur Smith's team has a 4-5 record and is no longer the best team in the NFC South. The Falcons lead the all-time series 35-20 and have won the last two meetings with Carolina.

On October 30, P.J. Walker connected a last-second Hail Mary to D.J. Moore to tie the game 34-34 against the Falcons in Week 8. Nevertheless, Eddy Piñeiro missed the extra point for the victory and then in overtime he failed another 32-yard kick. The Panthers ended up losing 37-34 in that spectacular thriller. At the moment, Carolina have a 2-7 record and are one of the biggest disappointments of the season. The Panthers last home win against Atlanta was in 2017.

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 11:15 AM (AEST) (Friday, November 11)

Canada: 8:15 PM (ET)

China: 9:15 AM (CST) (Friday, November 11)

Germany: 2:15 AM (Friday, November 11)

Ireland: 1:15 AM (Friday, November 11)

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CDMX)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (Friday, November 11)

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Amazon Prime Video, Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Amazon Prime Video.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Falcons are a 3-point favorite on the road. The moneyline is -155 for Atlanta and +130 for the Carolina Panthers. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Carolina Panthers +130 Totals (Over/Under) 43 points Atlanta Falcons -155

*Odds via BetMGM

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

Though the Thursday Night Football game of Week 10 between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers will not be broadcast on NFL RedZone, you can check out the best moments of next Sunday's action by getting it here. Still, this matchup from Houston will be available in fuboTV (7-day free Trial).