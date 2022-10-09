Carolina Panthers play against San Francisco 49ers for a game in the Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Carolina Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 5 in your country

Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on October 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM (ET). The home team knows that this game will be difficult to win. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Panthers are going through a slow process of adjusting with their new quarterback, Baker Mayfield, and Week 4 was another display of their poor offense work as they lost to the Arizona Cardinals 16-26 at home.

The 49ers are 2-2, but in Week 4 the team showed they are fearless and won against the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 at home. This game against the Panthers will be the first of two games on the road before returning to play at home against the Chiefs.

Carolina Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers: Kick-Off Time

Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers play for the Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 9 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Australia: 6:05 AM (AEST) October 10

Canada: 4:05 PM (EDT)

China: 4:05 AM October 10

Germany: 10:05 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:05 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:05 PM (CDT)

US: 4:05 PM (ET)

UK: 9:05 PM (BST)

Carolina Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 5 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX).

Carolina Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions And Odds

Carolina Panthers are underdogs at home with +6.5 ATS and 3.20 moneyline that will pay $320 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a weak defensive line. San Francisco 49ers are favorites with -6.5 spread and 1.36 moneyline. The totals are offered at 39.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 5 game is: 49ers -6.5.

BetMGM Carolina Panthers +6.5 / 3.20 Totals 39.5 San Francisco 49ers -6.5 / 1.36

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

