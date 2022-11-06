Chicago Bears play against Miami Dolphins for a game in the Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Chicago Bears vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 9 in your country

Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins meet in a Week 9 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Soldier Field in Chicago on November 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team won only one game during October. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Bears want to start November winning since last month they lost the first three games in what was their first losing streak of the season. The most recent game for the Bears was a 29-49 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dolphins are playing better than last year, with their new head coach things are working out and they recently won a game against the Lions 31-27 to build their second winning streak of the season.

Chicago Bears vs Miami Dolphins: Kick-Off Time

Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins play for the Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 6 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) November 7

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM November 7

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Chicago Bears vs Miami Dolphins: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 9 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Chicago Bears vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions And Odds

Chicago Bears are underdogs at home with +4 ATS and 2.65 moneyline that will pay $265 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a weak record at home and the visitors are on a hot streak. Miami Dolphins are favorites with -4 spread and 1.50 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 9 game is: Dolphins -4.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Chicago Bears +4 / 2.65 Totals 45.5 Miami Dolphins -4 / 1.50

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).