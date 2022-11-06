Detroit Lions play against Green Bay Packers for a game in the Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 9 in your country

Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers meet in a Week 9 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Ford Field in Detroit on November 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team knows that this game will not be easy but the visitors are going through a bad time. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Lions are having another bad season, so far their record is 1-6 overall, and it looks like this could be Dan Campbell's last season as head coach. In Week 8, the Lions lost their fifth straight game, this time against the Dolphins 27-31.

The Packers are not big favorites to make it to the 2022 NFL Playoffs as they played every game in the last four weeks and now their record is negative at 3-5. This game against the Lions is perfect for the Packers to end their losing streak.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: Kick-Off Time

Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers play for the Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 6 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) November 7

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM November 7

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 9 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions And Odds

Detroit Lions are underdogs at home with +3.5 ATS and 2.50 moneyline that will pay $250 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a negative record and the visitors are struggling as well. Green Bay Packers are favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.55 moneyline. The totals are offered at 49.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 9 game is: Packers -3.5.

BetMGM Detroit Lions -5.5 / 1.40 Totals 40.5 Green Bay Packers +5.5 / 3.00

* Odds via BetMGM

