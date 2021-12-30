Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders will face each other at the Lucas Oil Stadium in a match for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this National Football League match free.

Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2021-2022 NFL Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders will clash at the Lucas Oil Stadium in a match for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League match including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a Free Trial.

The Colts, who hold a 9-6 record in the regular season, come from a 22-16 victory over Arizona Cardinals. It was Indianapolis' third victory in a row, after wins over New England Patriots and Houston Texans.

Meanwhile, the Raiders will be looking for their third striaght victory after beating Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos in their last two matches. The team from Las Vegas has a record of 8-7 in the NFL regular season.

Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date

The Week 17 match of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season between Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders will be played on Sunday, January 2, at the Lucas Oil Stadium. This will be the first meeting between these two teams this year.

Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders match for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and Paramount+. Other options: FOX, NFL Game Pass.