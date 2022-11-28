Indianapolis Colts play against Pittsburgh Steelers for a game in the Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 12 in your country

Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in a Week 12 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on November 28, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). The home team wants to try to reach the playoffs despite having everything against it.

The Colts lost in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles 16-17 at home, that was the second straight home loss for them since October 30 against the Colts lost against the Washington Commanders 16-17.

The Steelers declared this season a disaster after a recent loss against the Cincinnati Bengals 30-37 at home that leaves them virtually out of the 2022 Playoff road.

Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Kick-Off Time

Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers play for the Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Monday, November 28 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Australia: 9:15 AM (AEST) November 29

Canada: 8:15 PM (EDT)

China: 7:15 AM November 29

Germany: 1:15 AM (CEST) November 29

Ireland: 12:15 AM (IST) November 29

Mexico: 6:15 PM (CDT)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 12:15 AM (BST) November 29

Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 12 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions And Odds

Indianapolis Colts are favorites with -2.5 spread and 1.70 moneyline that will pay $170 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have only one win this month. Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and 2.20 moneyline. The totals are offered at 39 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 12 game is: Colts -2.5.

Indianapolis Colts -2.5 / 1.70 Totals 39 Pittsburgh Steelers 2.5 / 2.20

BetMGM Indianapolis Colts -2.5 / 1.70 Totals 39 Pittsburgh Steelers 2.5 / 2.20

* Odds via BetMGM

