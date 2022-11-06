Kansas City Chiefs play against Tennessee Titans for a game in the Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 9 in your country

Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans meet in a Week 9 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on November 6, 2022 at 8:20 PM (ET). The home team returns from vacation ready to win more games. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Chiefs are one of the big favorites to win the Super Bowl but they still have a long way to go, so far they have a positive record with 5-2-0 overall. The most recent victory for the Chiefs was against the 49ers 44-23.

The Titans are showing no mercy to anyone, they won the last five weeks against the Raiders, Colts, Commanders, Colts and the most recent victory against the Texans.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans: Kick-Off Time

Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans play for the Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 6 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 9 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by NBC.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans: Predictions And Odds

Kansas City Chiefs are favorites at home with -12.5 spread and 1.17 moneyline that will pay $117 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong home record but the visitors are playing strong on the road. Tennessee Titans are underdog with +12.5 ATS and 5.25 moneyline. The totals are offered at 46.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 9 record is: Titans +12.5.

BetMGM Kansas City Chiefs -12.5 / 1.17 Totals 46.5 Tennessee Titans +12.5 / 5.25

* Odds via BetMGM

