Miami Dolphins play against Las Vegas Raiders for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium today, August 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The home team knows that this season will be better than the previous one, especially with a new head coach. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Miami Dolphins were the third best team in their division, AFC East, in 2021 despite a lot of offensive problems and other things that were not related to what was happening on the playing field.

The Las Vegas Raiders closed out 2021 with a record of 10-7-0 overall as the second-seeded AFC West team, though the team once again faltered in the playoffs. By 2022 the Raiders have Davante Adams, he could hook up with Carr and form another one of the league's deadly QB-WR couples.

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders: Storylines

The Miami Dolphins won the first game of the regular season in 2021 as a good sign that the team was in good shape, but after that the team lost seven straight weeks. Multiple losses were by less than 2-4 points and that could be related to what Coach Flores said after his departure referring to the team owner paying him to trash games, but that matter was never confirmed by the franchise owner.

The Las Vegas Raiders won a game against the Miami Dolphins in the third week of last season, that game was part of their first winning streak in 2021. But things were tough for the Raiders between the ninth and fourteenth week of last season, a single victory between those weeks and the team was close to missing the playoffs.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Preseason matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions And Odds

Miami Dolphins are underdogs at home with +1.5 ATS and 2.00 moneyline that will pay $200 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they lost a game against the visitors in 2022. Las Vegas Raiders are favorites with -1.5 spread and 1.83 moneyline. The totals are offered at 41.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Miami Dolphins 2.00.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Miami Dolphins +1.5 / 2.00 Totals 41.5 Las Vegas Raiders -1.5 / 1.83

* Odds via BetMGM