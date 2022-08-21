New York Giants play against Cincinnati Bengals for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The home team could have a better regular season if they improve their offensive line. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The New York Giants had another bad season in 2021, they were the worst team in the NFC East at 4-13 overall. But the giants haven't had a good season for a long time, although in 2022 things could change with their quarterback.

Cincinnati Bengals lost in the last edition of the Super Bowl with the Rams, but despite that loss, the 2021 season was good for the Bengals with Joe Burrow as their starter. They are not big favorites, but like last year they could become big favorites by winning games.

New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals: Match Information

Date: Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals: Storylines

The New York Giants won their first game of the 2022 Preseason against the New England Patriots 23-21. That game was rough from the start but the Giants knew how to find a way to stop the Patriots’ backup quarterback Zappe. The last time the Giants played the Bengals during the 2020 regular season, the Giants won 19-17 on the road.

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Arizona Cardinals 23-36 in a preseason game where the backups were decisive for the Cardinals victory. None of the quarterbacks scored touchdowns, but the defensive lines with the backups made a good impression.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Preseason matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions And Odds

New York Giants are home favorites with -5.5 spread and 1.42 moneyline that will pay $142 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a recent win after the first week but the visitors are light favorites. Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs with +5.5 ATS and 2.90 moneyline. The totals are offered at 36.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: New York Giants -5.5.

BetMGM New York Giants -5.5 / 1.42 Totals 36.5 Cincinnati Bengals +5.5 / 2.90

