The 2025 offseason is set to bring significant changes for the Cleveland Browns. The AFC North team must address its ongoing quarterback issues, and head coach Kevin Stefanski has sent a strong message to Deshaun Watson regarding his future with the club.

In 2022, the Browns pulled off one of the most talked-about trades in NFL history. They sent six draft picks—including three first-rounders—to the Houston Texans to acquire Deshaun Watson.

Watson had showcased his talent in Houston, but off-the-field issues prevented him from reaching his full potential. Despite the risks, the Browns believed he could develop into an elite quarterback in Cleveland. However, he has yet to meet those expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin Stefanski sends a clear message to Deshaun Watson about his future with the Browns

The Browns have struggled for years to find a reliable quarterback. Despite numerous attempts, the front office has yet to land a true franchise player under center—Watson being their latest high-profile gamble.

see also NFL News: Kevin Stefanski sends clear message to Myles Garrett about his future with Browns

When Cleveland traded for Watson in 2022, the move was met with skepticism. While his performances in Houston were impressive, his off-the-field troubles raised major concerns—an issue that has plagued several Browns quarterbacks in recent years.

Advertisement

Watson’s debut season in Cleveland was cut short due to a suspension. Since then, injuries have continued to sideline him, and when healthy, he has failed to play at the elite level the Browns expected.

Advertisement

As a result, reports suggest that Cleveland could move on from Watson this offseason. Fueling these rumors, Kevin Stefanski recently stated that the team is prioritizing finding a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

“This is a really good class from top all the way through,” Stefanski said on Wednesday, via the team’s website. “Mentioned Cam and Shedeur, but there’s really good players like throughout this draft at that position. I could go through some other positions, but I’m impressed with the whole group.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What will the Browns do with Deshaun Watson?

The Browns currently hold the 2nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, positioning them to select a top-tier quarterback—potentially their long-awaited franchise signal-caller.

see also NFL News: Nick Chubb set to make a shocking decision about his future with the Browns

As for Watson, releasing him would come with a significant salary cap hit. According to recent reports, the Browns could opt to keep him in 2025, using him as a mentor for the rookie quarterback they bring in.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Browns use their 2025 1st-round pick in a quarterback? Should the Browns use their 2025 1st-round pick in a quarterback? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE