Poland will face Saudi Arabia in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Poland will play against Saudi Arabia in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Arab team comes from giving the biggest surprise of the World Cup by beating the favorites Argentina in their first game, a result that not even the players themselves considered possible. But such an extraordinary result will be of little use if they don't keep adding, and that is why in this game they will seek to obtain even 1 point.

It will not be easy since their rivals are the tough Poles, who have just tied with Mexico in their first game, a result that does not leave them very satisfied since they had a penalty in their favor with which they could have won, but Lewandowski missed it. That is why they will go in search of their first victory.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia: Kick-Off Time

Poland and Saudi Arabia will face each other in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Saturday, November 26 at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

To have fun and prepare for the World Cup, we invite you to try the simulator. Click here and make your predictions for this Qatar 2022.

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Cameroon: 2:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 7:00 AM

Croatia: 2:00 PM

Denmark: 2:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 2:00 PM

Germany: 2:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 8:00 PM

Iran: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 1:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 2:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Japan: 10:00 PM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (November 27)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 2:00 PM

Poland: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 1:00 PM

Qatar: 4:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Senegal: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 2:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

South Korea: 10:00 PM (November 26)

Spain: 2:00 PM

Sweden: 2:00 PM

Switzerland: 2:00 PM

Tanzania: 4:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM

Tunisia: 2:00 PM

Uganda: 4:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 1:00 PM

United States: 8:00 AM (ET)

Poland vs Saudi Arabia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: T Sports, Gazi TV, Toffee Live

Belgium: Sporza, Tipik, Één, rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: SporTV, NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Canada: RDS, TSN App, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, CTV App, TSN.ca, RDS App, CTV

Costa Rica: TD+, Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Magenta Sport, Servus TV, Das Erste

Ghana: GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Sports18, Voot Select, JioTV, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: SCTV, Moji, Vidio

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland, RTE Player, RTE 2

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: TV Asahi, AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Korea: MBC Sports+, KBSN Sports

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Netherlands: Één, NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Serbia: RTS 1, HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: Singtel TV GO, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, StarHub TV+

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: SVT 1, Discovery+, SVT Play

Switzerland: RTS 2, RTS Sport, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RSI La 2

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

United Kingdom: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Sling, Foxsports.com

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

