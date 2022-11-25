Poland will play against Saudi Arabia in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The Arab team comes from giving the biggest surprise of the World Cup by beating the favorites Argentina in their first game, a result that not even the players themselves considered possible. But such an extraordinary result will be of little use if they don't keep adding, and that is why in this game they will seek to obtain even 1 point.
It will not be easy since their rivals are the tough Poles, who have just tied with Mexico in their first game, a result that does not leave them very satisfied since they had a penalty in their favor with which they could have won, but Lewandowski missed it. That is why they will go in search of their first victory.
Poland vs Saudi Arabia: Kick-Off Time
Poland and Saudi Arabia will face each other in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Saturday, November 26 at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Belgium: 2:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Cameroon: 2:00 PM
Canada: 8:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 7:00 AM
Croatia: 2:00 PM
Denmark: 2:00 PM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
Egypt: 3:00 PM
France: 2:00 PM
Germany: 2:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 8:00 PM
Iran: 4:30 PM
Ireland: 1:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 2:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Japan: 10:00 PM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 2:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (November 27)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 2:00 PM
Poland: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 1:00 PM
Qatar: 4:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Senegal: 1:00 PM
Serbia: 2:00 PM
Singapore: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
South Korea: 10:00 PM (November 26)
Spain: 2:00 PM
Sweden: 2:00 PM
Switzerland: 2:00 PM
Tanzania: 4:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM
Tunisia: 2:00 PM
Uganda: 4:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 1:00 PM
United States: 8:00 AM (ET)
Poland vs Saudi Arabia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: T Sports, Gazi TV, Toffee Live
Belgium: Sporza, Tipik, Één, rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct
Brazil: SporTV, NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Canada: RDS, TSN App, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, CTV App, TSN.ca, RDS App, CTV
Costa Rica: TD+, Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX
Croatia: HRT 2
Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: Magenta Sport, Servus TV, Das Erste
Ghana: GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Sports18, Voot Select, JioTV, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: SCTV, Moji, Vidio
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland, RTE Player, RTE 2
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: TV Asahi, AbemaTV
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Korea: MBC Sports+, KBSN Sports
Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Netherlands: Één, NPO 1, NPO Start
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play
Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport
Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Serbia: RTS 1, HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: Singtel TV GO, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, StarHub TV+
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: World Goal
Sweden: SVT 1, Discovery+, SVT Play
Switzerland: RTS 2, RTS Sport, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RSI La 2
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
United Kingdom: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Sling, Foxsports.com
