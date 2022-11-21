In a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Mexico will play against Poland. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Mexico vs Poland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free this Qatar 2022 World Cup game in your country

Mexico will face Poland in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be one of the key duels of Matchday 1 in the group stage. The group of these two teams, C, is also made up of Argentina and Saudi Arabia. The South Americans are expected to take first place, which would leave a second place to qualify for the round of 16.

And both Mexico and Poland are favorites to take second place. The Mexicans arrive at this World Cup with some doubts about their level of play, but with the confidence that they have good players to get second place. Poland have a great team, but they should not be overconfident so that the same thing that happened in Russia 2018 does not happen to them.

Mexico vs Poland: Kick-Off Time

Mexico will face Poland in a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game this Tuesday, November 22 at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar

To have fun and prepare for the World Cup, we invite you to try the simulator. Click here and make your predictions for this Qatar 2022.

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (November 23)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 5:00 PM

Denmark: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Japan: 1:00 AM (November 23)

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (November 23)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (November 22)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 5:00 PM

Poland: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Qatar: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Senegal: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (November 23)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 1:00 AM (November 23)

Spain: 5:00 PM

Sweden: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Tunisia: 5:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Mexico vs Poland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Play, Las Estrellas, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports

Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik, Canvas

Brazil: Canais Globo, Globo, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: TSN3, TSN1, RDS App, TSN4, RDS, TSN App, TSN.ca, TSN5

Costa Rica: Sky HD, Tigo Sports Costa Rica, TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, TUDN, Teletica Channel 7

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: NRK1, DR1, dr.dk

Ecuador: Soccer Channel, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports App

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports 1

Germany: Servus TV, ZDF, Magenta Sport

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD, Voot Select

Indonesia: Video, SCTV

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, RTE Player, RTE 2, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: TV Asahi, Abema TV

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

South Korea: SBS Korea, MBC Korea, KBS2 Korea

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Arena 2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Las Estrellas, VIX+, Sky HD, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV, Canal 5 Televisa

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Netherlands: Canvas, NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Prime TV

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: NRK1, NRK TV

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App, TVP1

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1

Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Football, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: NRK1, C More Sweden, Discovery+, TV4 Sweden

Switzerland: RTS Sport, RTS 2, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RSI La 2

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, Sling, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

