Mexico will face Poland in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).
It will undoubtedly be one of the key duels of Matchday 1 in the group stage. The group of these two teams, C, is also made up of Argentina and Saudi Arabia. The South Americans are expected to take first place, which would leave a second place to qualify for the round of 16.
And both Mexico and Poland are favorites to take second place. The Mexicans arrive at this World Cup with some doubts about their level of play, but with the confidence that they have good players to get second place. Poland have a great team, but they should not be overconfident so that the same thing that happened in Russia 2018 does not happen to them.
Mexico vs Poland: Kick-Off Time
Mexico will face Poland in a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game this Tuesday, November 22 at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (November 23)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 5:00 PM
Denmark: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Japan: 1:00 AM (November 23)
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (November 23)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (November 22)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 5:00 PM
Poland: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
Qatar: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Senegal: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 5:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (November 23)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Korea: 1:00 AM (November 23)
Spain: 5:00 PM
Sweden: 5:00 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM
Tunisia: 5:00 PM
Uganda: 7:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Mexico vs Poland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Play, Las Estrellas, TyC Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports
Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik, Canvas
Brazil: Canais Globo, Globo, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Canada: TSN3, TSN1, RDS App, TSN4, RDS, TSN App, TSN.ca, TSN5
Costa Rica: Sky HD, Tigo Sports Costa Rica, TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, TUDN, Teletica Channel 7
Croatia: HRT 2
Denmark: NRK1, DR1, dr.dk
Ecuador: Soccer Channel, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports App
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports 1
Germany: Servus TV, ZDF, Magenta Sport
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD, Voot Select
Indonesia: Video, SCTV
International: YouTube, FIFA+
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, RTE Player, RTE 2, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: TV Asahi, Abema TV
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
South Korea: SBS Korea, MBC Korea, KBS2 Korea
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Arena 2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Las Estrellas, VIX+, Sky HD, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV, Canal 5 Televisa
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Netherlands: Canvas, NPO 1, NPO Start
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Prime TV
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: NRK1, NRK TV
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App, TVP1
Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1
Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Football, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: World Goal
Sweden: NRK1, C More Sweden, Discovery+, TV4 Sweden
Switzerland: RTS Sport, RTS 2, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RSI La 2
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, Sling, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC
