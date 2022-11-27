Canada will face Morocco in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Canada and Morocco will face each other in what will be a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It is the last game of the group stage and the 16 teams that will play the round of 16 in Qatar 2022 will finally be defined. One of the teams that it is already known will not be among the 16 best will be Canada. The North American team added two consecutive defeats against Belgium and Croatia, running out of chances.

For the Canadians, it only remains to close their return to the World Cups in the best way, although they will not have it easy since their rivals are the tough Morocco. The African team is the surprising leader of group F, in which the favorites were Croatia and Belgium. However, with a draw it would reach them and they will go in search of a good result.

Canada vs Morocco: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Canada and Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar will be played this Thursday, December 1 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Canada vs Morocco: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Canada vs Morocco

Canada and Morocco will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Thursday, December 1 at 10:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Sling, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com.

