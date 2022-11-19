As one of the favorites to win it all, England make their debut in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against a very intriguing rival such as Iran. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

England will clash with Iran at Khalifa International Stadium in the first game for both teams in Group B of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you will find everything you need to know such as match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

England are one of the favorites to hoist the trophy in Qatar with names such as Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling. However, the Three Lions haven't won the World Cup since 1966. England's hopes are high after reaching last year's UEFA Euro final at home and an undefeated campaign in the qualifiers against Poland, Albania, Hungary, Andorra and San Marino.

Iran will play in their third consecutive World Cup (sixth overall) after amazing performances in the Asian Qualifiers. Carlos Queiroz's team dominated their group with 8 wins, 1 draw and only 1 loss against rivals such as South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

England vs Iran: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 21, 2022.

Time: 8 AM (ET).

Location: Khalifa International Stadium. Doha, Qatar.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

England vs Iran: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 AM

CT: 7 AM

MT: 6 AM

PT: 5 AM

England vs Iran: Storylines

England won the 1966 World Cup, but they've never even reached the final away from home. Their best participation was fourth place in Italy 1990 and Russia 2018. In five of their last six appearances at the tournament, the Three Lions have at least made it to the Round of 16.

Carlos Queiroz was supposed to guide Colombia towards Qatar 2022. However, the lack of results got him fired and that's how he came back for a second stint with Iran. The manager will lead the Asian team for a third consecutive time in a World Cup (2014, 2018 and 2022) and that experience could be a huge advantage.

How to watch or live stream free England vs Iran in the US

England and Iran will face off in their first game of Group B in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App and SiriusXM FC.

In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

England vs Iran: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, England are favorites to take the win with -275 in the moneyline. Iran are the underdog at +900 and the draw is set at +340. The Over/Under for total goals is 2.5. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with 2022 Qatar World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM England -275 Tie +340 Iran +900

*Odds via BetMGM