Barcelona will face Athletic Club this Sunday, February 27 for the Matchday 26 of this 2021/2022 La Liga season. Find out here the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

A season that started very badly for Barcelona has gradually improved. Although they are far from the fight for La Liga, and were also eliminated in the Copa del Rey, they are now fighting to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League (at some point in the season they were out of all international competitions) and they also advanced round in the Europa League.

For Athletic Bilbao, the main goal of the season is the Copa del Rey, next Wednesday they will have to play for the second leg of the semifinals. However, in La Liga they are 2 points behind Villarreal, the last team that would be qualifying for the Europa League, so trying to keep that place could be another objective for the "Rojiblancos".

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these two rivals have faced each other 214 times, and predictably Barcelona are the ones who dominate the statistics as they have won 107 times, while Athletic Club did it 72 times. Also, there were 35 ties. The last La Liga game between the two was on August 21, 2021 with a 1-1 result.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Barcelona vs Athletic Club in the US

This game between Barcelona and Athletic Club to be played this Sunday, February 27 at 3:00 AM (ET) for the Matchday 26 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Barcelona are the favorites with 1.57 odds, while Athletic Club have 6.00. A tie would finish in a 3.90 payout.

