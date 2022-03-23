Making a career in sports might be the dream of millions of people. Getting to play at the top level, for the best clubs and alongside the world's most renowned players are things that anyone who loves sports would love to accomplish.

However, a sporting career can also take a toll on the health of an athlete, as many professionals push their bodies to the limits. Injuries are part of the game and sometimes they can have a bigger impact than expected.

Unfortunately, Paul Woolston can relate to it. The young Manchester United goalkeeper has been forced to retire at only 23 years of age due to an unknown injury. "Following significant determination to return to fitness, including two operations and a lengthy rehabilitation period, Paul has unfortunately had to end his playing career," a club statement read.

David De Gea, Man Utd goalkeepers show Woolston their support

This is certainly a devastating moment for the 23-year-old, whose playing career had a sad ending. However, he is not alone on this one as the rest of the United goalkeepers have sent him a heartfelt message.

"Well, it’s always bad when someone has to retire at a young age. I’ve spoken with him, the other day, and said to him that the most important thing is life, more than football, in terms of a proper life," David De Gea told the club's official website (manutd.com). "It was sad. I have been training with him, when he was fit, and it’s very sad news. I wish him all the best. He’s a great lad, a great goalkeeper and we all feel really sorry for him. I trained with him and he had a very good left foot, I remember, and it’s sad for him and for the club.

"But, as I said before, I was speaking with him and, first of all, it’s life and being in good conditions to have a good life. Of course, in life, sometimes problems happen and things happen. You have to keep looking forward, keep fighting and that is what life means. Like I say, I wish him all the best.”

Meanwhile, Dean Henderson have also shared his support: "For such a young lad to retire at the age he is, is devastating. But he’s a very clever guy and that will stand him in good stead. I’ve texted him and will hopefully go for food with him next week and see how he is and have a proper catch-up."

"I’m sure, from everything I hear about him as a lad, that he’ll move on to pastures new and transition into whatever he goes into next well," said Tom Heaton. "He’s got support from the entire football club, especially the goalkeeping department, and obviously I wish him all the best. I’m sure he’ll be absolutely fine moving forward, with whatever he decides to do."

“Do you know what, I’ve been so impressed with Paul,"Lee Grant added. "Obviously the news he’s had is terrible and it’s probably the news that all of us as professionals, who rely on our bodies, probably fear the most. Me and Paul had a good relationship prior to this so we’ve managed to speak a little bit about how he’s thinking and feeling moving forward. I’ve been so, so impressed with how he’s carried himself across all of it. That’s obviously credit to who he is as a person, his outlook on things, so I’ve no doubt that he’s going to be fine whatever he goes on to do next."

Woolston joined Manchester United from Newcastle in 2018 and played for the U-23s while he trained with the first team as well. Besides, he represented England up to the U-18s.

"To have to retire at just 23 has been really tough to come to terms with but I feel a lot more positive now," Woolston said. "I am really proud of everything that I have achieved, many people dream of playing football at this level. Of course, I would have loved to have gone on further but it has been an absolute honor to represent Manchester United during my time here."