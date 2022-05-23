Flamengo will host Sporting Cristal in what will be the last game of the Copa Libertadores group stage. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, predictions and odds in the United States.

The leaders of Group H, Flamengo, will receive Sporting Cristal looking to close as high as possible in this group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. Find here all you need to know about this Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Flamengo already have their place assured in the next round of the Copa Libertadores, and with a difference of 5 points over second place, Talleres, they also have first place assured. The Brazilian team fulfilled their objective and will have to play simply to complete the group stage, although of course they will try to finish as high as possible.

In the case of Sporting Cristal, they still have the chance to stay in third place in the group, which would allow them to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana. To be able to do so, the draw is not enough: they must win and hope that the U. Catolica does not win. Undoubtedly a difficult situation, but with nothing to lose, the Peruvians will surely do everything possible to take the victory.

Flamengo vs Sporting Cristal: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Flamengo vs Sporting Cristal: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Flamengo vs Sporting Cristal: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The only time that these two teams coincided in any official competition was in this group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022, therefore the statistics record a single confrontation between the two teams, which was favorable to Flamengo, since Sporting Cristal did not win. still and they only have 2 draws.

That game took place on April 6, 2022 in what was the first match of both teams in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. As mentioned before, the victory went to Flamengo 2-0 with goals from Bruno Henrique and Matheuzinho.

How to watch or live stream Flamengo vs Sporting Cristal in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, May 24 at the Maracanã Stadium for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Flamengo and Sporting Cristal will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Flamengo vs Sporting Cristal: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Flamengo are the favorite with -850 odds, while Sporting Cristal have +2200. A tie would finish in a +750 payout.

Caesars Flamengo -850 Tie +2200 Sporting Cristal +750

*Odds via Caesars