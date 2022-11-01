Benfica will visit Maccabi Haifa at Sammy Ofer Stadium on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Champions League trying to get the first place. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

Group H of the 2022-2023 Champions League has been one of the most interesting ones due to the elimination of an European giant like Juventus. In this case, Benfica will try to finish the best way they can in a clash with Maccabi Haifa at Sammy Ofer Stadium on Matchday 6. Stay here to learn more about how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, Paramount+ will be available.

When the draw was set, in this group there were two favorites to advance. However, Benfica put themselves in the middle and took down Juventus. Their great performances qualified them to the Round of 16 with one match to go thanks to an outstanding 8-point advantage. But that’s not it for them since they still have a very good chance to take the first place. Right now, they are tied with PSG, so the goal difference will be decisive. With that in mind, the Portuguese side will sure go out there with total ambition.

The situation for Maccabi Haifa is not that good when it comes to this competition. They are already eliminated, though they have a historic opportunity in front of them. So far, they share the third place that would guarantee a spot in the Europa League with Juventus, which means everything will be determined on this matchday. Given the Italian team will play against PSG, it’s not something impossible to achieve in such a tough group.

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

