The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park will be the venue of the match between Northen Ireland and Greece for the League C Group 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out everything there is to know about this game, such as the date, start time, and how to watch or live stream it free. If you live in the US, you can tune in on FuboTV (free trial), while in Canada, you can watch it live on DAZN.

Northern Ireland played two international friendlies in March. They defeated Luxembourg 3-1 in their first game, but lost to 1-0 to Hungary in the second one. Meanwhile, Greece also lost 1-0 their last match against Montenegro after beating Romania 1-0.

Northern Ireland and Greece share the League C Group 2 with Cyprus and Kosovo. None of these 4 national teams managed to clinch a spot in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

Northern Ireland vs Greece: Date

The Northern Ireland vs Greece match for the League C Group 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League will be played on Thursday, June 2, at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland vs Greece: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Greece in the US and Canada

The match between Northern Ireland and Greece for the League C Group 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League will be broadcast in the US exclusively on FuboTV (free trial). If you live in Canada, you can watch the game on DAZN.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Greece anywhere

