Paris Saint-Germain will receive Marseille for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

In a new edition of “Le Classique”, Paris Saint-Germain will host Marseille for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games of the weekend. Nothing less than the most popular game in Ligue 1. Nothing less than "Le Classique" the derby that pits the two most important teams in France against each other. That is a guarantee of a tough game, which will be even more interesting if we take into account that both are fighting for the leadership.

On the one hand, Paris Saint-Germain are the leaders with 26 points, product of 8 wins and 2 draws. During the week, they drew 1-1 with Benfica in the UEFA Champions League, a result that did not leave their fans very satisfied. Marseille have 23 points, so with a win they would level with PSG. For the UCL, in the week, they won their second consecutive game against Sporting Lisbon.

PSG vs Marseille: Kick-Off Time

PSG will play against Marseille for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Sunday, October 16 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 17)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 17)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 1:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 17)

Indonesia: 1:45 PM

Iran: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM (October 17)

Japan: 3:45 AM (October 17)

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 17)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (October 17)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 9:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Senegal: 6:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 17)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Korea: 3:45 AM (October 17)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Tunisia: 6:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

PSG vs Marseille: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: Sport Express in Play

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

France: Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: bet365

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway: Direktesport

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Sweden: Sport Express in Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 5

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

