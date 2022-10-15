In a new edition of “Le Classique”, Paris Saint-Germain will host Marseille for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games of the weekend. Nothing less than the most popular game in Ligue 1. Nothing less than "Le Classique" the derby that pits the two most important teams in France against each other. That is a guarantee of a tough game, which will be even more interesting if we take into account that both are fighting for the leadership.
On the one hand, Paris Saint-Germain are the leaders with 26 points, product of 8 wins and 2 draws. During the week, they drew 1-1 with Benfica in the UEFA Champions League, a result that did not leave their fans very satisfied. Marseille have 23 points, so with a win they would level with PSG. For the UCL, in the week, they won their second consecutive game against Sporting Lisbon.
PSG vs Marseille: Kick-Off Time
PSG will play against Marseille for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Sunday, October 16 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 17)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 17)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 17)
Indonesia: 1:45 PM
Iran: 10:15 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM (October 17)
Japan: 3:45 AM (October 17)
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 17)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (October 17)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 9:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Senegal: 6:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 17)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Korea: 3:45 AM (October 17)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM
Tunisia: 6:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
PSG vs Marseille: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Denmark: Sport Express in Play
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: bet365
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway: Direktesport
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Sweden: Sport Express in Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 5
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS