Alianza Lima and Libertad meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place today at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva in Lima. The home team wants more points to secure their spot within the group. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Alianza Lima vs Libertad online free in the US on Fubo]

Alianza Lima lost a recent game against Athletico Paranaense 2-0 on the road, it was a tough defeat but so far they are in the second spot of Group G with 4 points.

Libertad have two losses within the group, they won the first group game on April 6, but after that they lost against Alianza Lima 1-2 and Athletico Paranaense 1-2.

When will Alianza Lima vs Libertad be played?

Alianza Lima and Libertad play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores today, May 23 at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva in Lima. The home team is favorite to win again against the visitors.

Alianza Lima vs Libertad: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Alianza Lima vs Libertad in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Alianza Lima and Libertad at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva in Lima today, May 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.