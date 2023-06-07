Watch Independiente del Valle vs Corinthians online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Independiente del Valle and Corinthians meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Sangolquí. Visitors must win this game to dream of the next stage. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Independiente del Valle vs Corinthians online free in the US on Fubo]

Independiente del Valle lost a recent game against Liverpool 0-1 on the road, but the good news is that they still hold the second spot within Group E with 6 points.

Corinthians have 4 points, they tied a recent game against Argentino Juniors 0-0, if they win this game that would mean stealing the second spot.

When will Independiente del Valle vs Corinthians be played?

Independiente del Valle and Corinthians play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, June 7 at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Sangolquí. The brazilian side is likely to win this game but the home team has a small advantage.

Independiente del Valle vs Corinthians: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs Corinthians in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Independiente del Valle and Corinthians at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Sangolquí on Wednesday, June 7, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.