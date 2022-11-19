Alabama take on Austin Peavy at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Alabama vs Austin Peavy: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 12

Alabama and Austin Peavy meet in a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The home team doesn't want to waste another game, they are ready to win. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Crimson Tide could not have the perfect season as they expected, but so far they have only two losses, one against the Volunteers 49-52 and another against LSU 31-32 (OT), both losses on the road. Alabama's most recent game was a 30-24 win over Ole Miss on the road.

The Governors began November by winning against North Alabama 38-35 and against Kennesaw State 31-14. So far Governors's record within the ASUN Conference (FCS) is good at 3-2.

Alabama vs Austin Peavy: Date

Alabama and Austin Peavy play for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 19 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The visitors are unlikely to win this game, but anything can happen and the home team is desperate to close out the season with a winning streak.

Alabama vs Austin Peavy: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Alabama vs Austin Peavy at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 12

This game for the Week 12 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Alabama and Austin Peavy at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, November 19, will be broadcast in the US by SECN+/ESPN+.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here