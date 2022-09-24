Alabama take on Vanderbilt at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Alabama and Vanderbilt meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The home team is one of the biggest favorites to fight for the CFP this year. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) .

Alabama have a lethal offensive line and during Week 1 and Week 3 the team showed that they can win against any team. So far the only tough game for them was against the Texas Longhorns during Week 2, but they still won 20-19.

The Commodores have a positive record with 3-1 overall and this will be the first conference game for them. The most recent game for Vanderbilt was a 38-28 victory against Northern Illinois.

Alabama vs Vanderbilt: Date

Alabama and Vanderbilt play for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, September 24 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The home team wants to send a message to all the conference teams with this game, but the visitors are willing to stop the home team's offense.

Alabama vs Vanderbilt: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Alabama vs Vanderbilt at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4

This game for the Week 4 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Alabama and Vanderbilt at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other tv options to watch this game is the US is SECN.