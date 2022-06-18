The Canadian Grand Prix will be the ninth race of this 2022 Formula 1 season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Formula 1 arrives again in Canadian lands where the ninth Grand Prix of this 2022 season will take place. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV.

The Canadian Grand Prix is one of the most remembered in the recent history of Formula 1 given all the records that were broken in its 2011 edition. And it seems that this 2022 could be on the way to the same, since it started in an atypical way to what had been the last GPs. Max Verstappen, leader of the season (click here to see the complete standings) will have the pole and Sainz the third place. So far nothing unusual.

However, Charles Leclerc will start last, this due to various penalties suffered in the week for having new power unit components and for having fitted his third electronic controls system. “Checo” Perez, second in the standings, will start in 13th position after setting a time of 1'33.127. This will undoubtedly be an interesting and unusual race this motorsport weekend that will also have the action of the MotoGP German Grand Prix.

F1 Canadian GP 2022: Race Information

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec

F1 Canadian GP 2022: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

F1 Canadian GP 2022: Storylines

Charles Leclerc's penalty was a serious blow for Ferrari, but at the same time necessary since the Monegasque's car had had problems, the most obvious being the one suffered at the last Azerbaijan Grand Prix. That means Red Bull once again has a chance to continue leading the constructors' and drivers' championship with Verstappen starting on pole.

Ferrari have faith that Carlos Sainz can make the Dutchman uncomfortable, although for that he must first surpass Fernando Alonso, who made a great qualification and will start in second place. For the second and third of the standings, Sergio Perez and Leclerc respectively, they simply have to try to go as far as possible and see if they can take any points.

Of course, the Mexican is the one who has the best chances since, unlike the Ferrari driver, he starts in 13th position and in last place. However, there is one factor to take into account: the rainy weather that reigned in qualifying and could be repeated tomorrow in the main race. And as the historic 2011 Canadian Grand Prix showed us, those conditions and this circuit mean that anything can happen.

How to Watch F1 Canadian GP 2022 in the US and Canada

The ninth race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec

How to watch F1 Canadian GP 2022 anywhere

F1 Canadian GP 2022: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Max Verstappen is the favorite to win this race at 1.36 odds. He is followed by Carlos Sainz, with 6.00 odds. Fernando Alonso (13.00), Charles Leclerc (21.00), Sergio Perez (21.00) and Lewis Hamilton (21.00) complete the first 6 places.

BetMGM Max Verstappen 1.36 Carlos Sainz 6.00 Fernando Alonso 13.00 Charles Leclerc 21.00 Sergio Perez 21.00 Lewis Hamilton 21.00

