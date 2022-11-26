Georgia take on Georgia Tech at Sanford Stadium in Athens for a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 13

Georgia and Georgia Tech meet in a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The home team wants to reach the CFP without losing a single game. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Bulldogs are very close to having a perfect season, two more victories and they close the regular season without defeats and with the SEC Championship title. The most recent victory for the Bulldogs was against the Kentucky Wildcats 16-6.

The Yellow Jackets had no luck in 2022, their record is a disaster, six losses and only five wins, the most recent victory being against North Carolina 21-17 on the road.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Date

Georgia and Georgia Tech play for a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 26 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The home team are lethal and can win this game easily, the visitors won't have a chance to score more than 10 points.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 13

This game for the Week 13 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Georgia and Georgia Tech at the Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, November 26, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here