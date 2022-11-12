UCLA take on Arizona at Rose Bowl in Pasadena for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

UCLA and Arizona meet in a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Rose Bowl in Pasadena . The visitors are desperate for a win, but the home team is lethal. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Bruins have only one loss after nine weeks, they lost to the Oregon Ducks 30-45 on the road, but after that game they won the last two games against Stanford and Arizona State.< /p>

The Wildcats haven't won a game since October 1 against Colorado, after those victories they sank into a losing streak of four straight weeks most recently against the Utah Utes 20-45 on the road.

UCLA vs Arizona: Date

UCLA and Arizona play for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 12 at Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

UCLA vs Arizona: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch UCLA vs Arizona at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 11

This game for the Week 11 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, UCLA and Arizona at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, November 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

