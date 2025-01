🚨🔵 EXCLUSIVE: Como agree deal to sign Dele Alli with immediate effect! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Understand Dele signs tomorrow on a contract valid until June 2026 plus option for further season go activated based on appearances or availability. He’ll play in Serie A under Cesc Fabregas as coach.

