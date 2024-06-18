Manchester City hizo historia al conquistar su cuarta Premier League consecutiva, tras superar al Arsenal en un mano a mano que se extendió hasta la última fecha de la temporada pasada. Y este martes se hizo oficial el calendario de cara a la Temporada 2024/25, en la que buscará estirar su reinado y continuar haciendo historia.
El conjunto ciudadano, que aún cuenta con Julián Álvarez a pesar de los rumores que hablan de un posible movimiento durante el mercado, tendrá un debut sumamente complicado, ya que se enfrentará al Chelsea de Enzo Fernández. Los Blues llegarán renovados, con Enzo Maresca al frente del equipo, un pupilo de Pep Guardiola.
El Manchester United de Alejandro Garnacho y Lisandro Martínez será el encargado de abrir la Premier League frente a Fulham, el viernes 16 de agosto en Old Trafford, en lo que será el único partido programado para ese día. Ya el sábado, varios argentinos más debutarán, con el Liverpool de Alexis Mac Allister iniciando su nueva era bajo Arne Slot como visitante del flamante ascendido, Ipswich Town. El Brighton de Colo Barco y Facundo Buonanotte visitará al Everton en Goodison Park y el Aston Villa de Dibu Martínez y Emi Buendía, al West Ham United.
Además, el Nottingham Forest de Nico Domínguez se cruzará contra el Bournemouth de Marcos Senesi, en una jornada marcada por el Manchester City vs. Chelsea que mencionamos previamente. Para cerrar, el lunes Tottenham, con Cuti Romero, Gio Lo Celso y Alejo Véliz, visitará el King Power Stadium. Su rival será el Leicester City, que regresa a la máxima categoría tras ser campeón del Championship.
Así se jugará la primera fecha de la Premier League 2024/25
- Manchester United vs. Fulham
- Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool
- Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton
- Everton vs. Brighton
- Newcastle United vs. Southampton
- Nottingham Forest vs. AFC Bournemouth
- West Ham United vs. Aston Villa
- Brentford vs. Crystal Palace
- Chelsea vs. Manchester City
- Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
* En negrita, los equipos con jugadores argentinos en su plantel
¿Cuándo arranca la Premier League?
La Premier League 2024/25 tendrá su partido inaugural el viernes 16 de agosto de 2024 en Old Trafford, donde el Manchester United, último campeón de FA Cup, recibirá al Fulham.
Fixture completo de la Premier League 2024/25
FECHA 2
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United
- Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
- Brighton vs. Man Utd
- Crystal Palace vs. West Ham
- Fulham vs. Leicester City
- Liverpool vs. Brentford
- Man City vs. Ipswich Town
- Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest
- Tottenham vs. Everton
- Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea
FECHA 3
- Arsenal vs. Brighton
- Brentford vs. Southampton
- Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
- Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Ipswich Town vs. Fulham
- Leicester City vs. Aston Villa
- Man Utd vs. Liverpool
- Newcastle United vs. Tottenham
- Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton
- West Ham vs. Man City
FECHA 4
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
- Aston Villa vs. Everton
- Brighton vs. Ipswich Town
- Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City
- Fulham vs. West Ham
- Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest
- Man City vs. Brentford
- Southampton vs. Man Utd
- Tottenham vs. Arsenal
- Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United
FECHA 5
- Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton
- Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest
- Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd
- Fulham vs. Newcastle United
- Leicester City vs. Everton
- Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Man City vs. Arsenal
- Southampton vs. Ipswich Town
- Tottenham vs. Brentford
- West Ham vs. Chelsea
FECHA 6
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Southampton
- Arsenal vs. Leicester City
- Brentford vs. West Ham
- Chelsea vs. Brighton
- Everton vs. Crystal Palace
- Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa
- Man Utd vs. Tottenham
- Newcastle United vs. Man City
- Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham
- Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool
FECHA 7
- Arsenal vs. Southampton
- Aston Villa vs. Man Utd
- Brentford vs. Wolverhampton
- Brighton vs. Tottenham
- Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
- Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
- Everton vs. Newcastle United
- Leicester City vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Man City vs. Fulham
- West Ham vs. Ipswich Town
FECHA 8
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
- Fulham vs. Aston Villa
- Ipswich Town vs. Everton
- Liverpool vs. Chelsea
- Man Utd vs. Brentford
- Newcastle United vs. Brighton
- Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace
- Southampton vs. Leicester City
- Tottenham vs. West Ham
- Wolverhampton vs. Man City
FECHA 9
- Arsenal vs. Liverpool
- Aston Villa vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Brentford vs. Ipswich Town
- Brighton vs. Wolverhampton
- Chelsea vs. Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham
- Everton vs. Fulham
- Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest
- Man City vs. Southampton
- West Ham vs. Man Utd
FECHA 10
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Man City
- Fulham vs. Brentford
- Ipswich Town vs. Leicester City
- Liverpool vs. Brighton
- Man Utd vs. Chelsea
- Newcastle United vs. Arsenal
- Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham
- Southampton vs. Everton
- Tottenham vs. Aston Villa
- Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace
FECHA 11
- Brentford vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Brighton vs. Man City
- Chelsea vs. Arsenal
- Crystal Palace vs. Fulham
- Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
- Man Utd vs. Leicester City
- Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United
- Tottenham vs. Ipswich Town
- West Ham vs. Everton
- Wolverhampton vs. Southampton
FECHA 12
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton
- Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest
- Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
- Everton vs. Brentford
- Fulham vs. Wolverhampton
- Ipswich Town vs. Man Utd
- Leicester City vs. Chelsea
- Man City vs. Tottenham
- Newcastle United vs. West Ham
- Southampton vs. Liverpool
FECHA 13
- Brentford vs. Leicester City
- Brighton vs. Southampton
- Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United
- Liverpool vs. Man City
- Man Utd vs. Everton
- Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town
- Tottenham vs. Fulham
- West Ham vs. Arsenal
- Wolverhampton vs. AFC Bournemouth
FECHA 14
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham
- Arsenal vs. Man Utd
- Aston Villa vs. Brentford
- Everton vs. Wolverhampton
- Fulham vs. Brighton
- Ipswich Town vs. Crystal Palace
- Leicester City vs. West Ham
- Man City vs. Nottingham Forest
- Newcastle United vs. Liverpool
- Southampton vs. Chelsea
FECHA 15
- Aston Villa vs. Southampton
- Brentford vs. Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace vs. Man City
- Everton vs. Liverpool
- Fulham vs. Arsenal
- Ipswich Town vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Leicester City vs. Brighton
- Man Utd vs. Nottingham Forest
- Tottenham vs. Chelsea
- West Ham vs. Wolverhampton
FECHA 16
- AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham
- Arsenal vs. Everton
- Brighton vs. Crystal Palace
- Chelsea vs. Brentford
- Liverpool vs. Fulham
- Man City vs. Man Utd
- Newcastle United vs. Leicester City
- Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa
- Southampton vs. Tottenham
- Wolverhampton vs. Ipswich Town
FECHA 17
- Aston Villa vs. Man City
- Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest
- Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
- Everton vs. Chelsea
- Fulham vs. Southampton
- Ipswich Town vs. Newcastle United
- Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton
- Man Utd vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Tottenham vs. Liverpool
- West Ham vs. Brighton
FECHA 18
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace
- Arsenal vs. Ipswich Town
- Brighton vs. Brentford
- Chelsea vs. Fulham
- Liverpool vs. Leicester City
- Man City vs. Everton
- Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham
- Southampton vs. West Ham
- Wolverhampton vs. Man Utd
FECHA 19
- Aston Villa vs. Brighton
- Brentford vs. Arsenal
- Crystal Palace vs. Southampton
- Everton vs. Nottingham Forest
- Fulham vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea
- Leicester City vs. Man City
- Man Utd vs. Newcastle United
- Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton
- West Ham vs. Liverpool
FECHA 20
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton
- Aston Villa vs. Leicester City
- Brighton vs. Arsenal
- Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
- Fulham vs. Ipswich Town
- Liverpool vs. Man Utd
- Man City vs. West Ham
- Southampton vs. Brentford
- Tottenham vs. Newcastle United
- Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest
FECHA 21
- Arsenal vs. Tottenham
- Brentford vs. Man City
- Everton vs. Aston Villa
- Ipswich Town vs. Brighton
- Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace
- Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool
- West Ham vs. Fulham
- Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton
- Man Utd vs. Southampton
FECHA 22
- Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
- Brentford vs. Liverpool
- Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton
- Everton vs. Tottenham
- Ipswich Town vs. Man City
- Leicester City vs. Fulham
- Man Utd vs. Brighton
- Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton
- West Ham vs. Crystal Palace
FECHA 23
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest
- Aston Villa vs. West Ham
- Brighton vs. Everton
- Crystal Palace vs. Brentford
- Fulham vs. Man Utd
- Liverpool vs. Ipswich Town
- Man City vs. Chelsea
- Southampton vs. Newcastle United
- Tottenham vs. Leicester City
- Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal
FECHA 24
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool
- Arsenal vs. Man City
- Brentford vs. Tottenham
- Chelsea vs. West Ham
- Everton vs. Leicester City
- Ipswich Town vs. Southampton
- Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United vs. Fulham
- Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton
- Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa
FECHA 25
- Aston Villa vs. Ipswich Town
- Brighton vs. Chelsea
- Crystal Palace vs. Everton
- Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest
- Leicester City vs. Arsenal
- Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton
- Man City vs. Newcastle United
- Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Tottenham vs. Man Utd
- West Ham vs. Brentford
FECHA 26
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton
- Arsenal vs. West Ham
- Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
- Everton vs. Man Utd
- Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
- Ipswich Town vs. Tottenham
- Leicester City vs. Brentford
- Man City vs. Liverpool
- Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest
- Southampton vs. Brighton
FECHA 27
- Brentford vs. Everton
- Brighton vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal
- Tottenham vs. Man City
- West Ham vs. Leicester City
- Wolverhampton vs. Fulham
- Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa
- Chelsea vs. Southampton
- Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
- Man Utd vs. Ipswich Town
FECHA 28
- Brentford vs. Aston Villa
- Brighton vs. Fulham
- Chelsea vs. Leicester City
- Crystal Palace vs. Ipswich Town
- Liverpool vs. Southampton
- Man Utd vs. Arsenal
- Nottingham Forest vs. Man City
- Tottenham vs. AFC Bournemouth
- West Ham vs. Newcastle United
- Wolverhampton vs. Everton
FECHA 29
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Brentford
- Arsenal vs. Chelsea
- Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
- Everton vs. West Ham
- Fulham vs. Tottenham
- Ipswich Town vs. Nottingham Forest
- Leicester City vs. Man Utd
- Man City vs. Brighton
- Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace
- Southampton vs. Wolverhampton
FECHA 30
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Ipswich Town
- Arsenal vs. Fulham
- Brighton vs. Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest vs. Man Utd
- Wolverhampton vs. West Ham
- Chelsea vs. Tottenham
- Man City vs. Leicester City
- Newcastle United vs. Brentford
- Southampton vs. Crystal Palace
- Liverpool vs. Everton
FECHA 31
- Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest
- Brentford vs. Chelsea
- Crystal Palace vs. Brighton
- Everton vs. Arsenal
- Fulham vs. Liverpool
- Ipswich Town vs. Wolverhampton
- Leicester City vs. Newcastle United
- Man Utd vs. Man City
- Tottenham vs. Southampton
- West Ham vs. AFC Bournemouth
FECHA 32
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Fulham
- Arsenal vs. Brentford
- Brighton vs. Leicester City
- Chelsea vs. Ipswich Town
- Liverpool vs. West Ham
- Man City vs. Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United vs. Man Utd
- Nottingham Forest vs. Everton
- Southampton vs. Aston Villa
- Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham
FECHA 33
- Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United
- Brentford vs. Brighton
- Crystal Palace vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Everton vs. Man City
- Fulham vs. Chelsea
- Ipswich Town vs. Arsenal
- Leicester City vs. Liverpool
- Man Utd vs. Wolverhampton
- Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest
- West Ham vs. Southampton
FECHA 34
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Man Utd
- Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
- Brighton vs. West Ham
- Chelsea vs. Everton
- Liverpool vs. Tottenham
- Man City vs. Aston Villa
- Newcastle United vs. Ipswich Town
- Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford
- Southampton vs. Fulham
- Wolverhampton vs. Leicester City
FECHA 35
- Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Aston Villa vs. Fulham
- Brentford vs. Man Utd
- Brighton vs. Newcastle United
- Chelsea vs. Liverpool
- Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest
- Everton vs. Ipswich Town
- Leicester City vs. Southampton
- Man City vs. Wolverhampton
- West Ham vs. Tottenham
FECHA 36
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa
- Fulham vs. Everton
- Ipswich Town vs. Brentford
- Liverpool vs. Arsenal
- Man Utd vs. West Ham
- Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
- Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City
- Southampton vs. Man City
- Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
- Wolverhampton vs. Brighton
FECHA 37
- Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
- Aston Villa vs. Tottenham
- Brentford vs. Fulham
- Brighton vs. Liverpool
- Chelsea vs. Man Utd
- Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton
- Everton vs. Southampton
- Leicester City vs. Ipswich Town
- Man City vs. AFC Bournemouth
- West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest
FECHA 38
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City
- Fulham vs. Man City
- Ipswich Town vs. West Ham
- Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
- Man Utd vs. Aston Villa
- Newcastle United vs. Everton
- Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
- Southampton vs. Arsenal
- Tottenham vs. Brighton
- Wolverhampton vs. Brentford