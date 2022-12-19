Green Bay Packers play against Los Angeles Rams for a game in the Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams meet in a Week 15 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on December 19, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). The home team is very close to being eliminated from the playoffs race. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Monday.

The Packers were resting in Bye Week 14, before the holidays they won against the Chicago Bears 28-19+ on the road, that was the first victory of December for the Packers.

The Rams won't be playing in the postseason this year, they won't be able to defend their Super Bowl title, but they did win a recent game against the Las Vegas Raiders that ended a horrible six-week losing streak.

Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams: Kick-Off Time

Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams play for the Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Monday, December 19 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Australia: 12:15 PM (AEDT) December 20

Canada: 8:15 PM (EST)

China: 9:15 AM (AEDT) December 20

Germany: 2:15 AM (CET) December 20

Ireland: 1:15 AM (GMT) December 20

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CST)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (GMT) December 20

Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 15 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ABC and ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions And Odds

Green Bay Packers are favorites at -7 spread and 1.33 moneyline that will pay $133 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, their chances to reach the postseason are low. Los Angeles Rams are underdogs with +7 ATS and 3.40 moneyline. The totals are offered at 39.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 15 game is: Packers -7.

BetMGM Green Bay Packers -7 / 1.33 Totals 39.5 Los Angeles Rams +7 / 3.40

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

