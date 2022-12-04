Los Angeles Rams play against Seattle Seahawks for a game in the Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks meet in a Week 13 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on December 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM (ET). The defending champions aren't going to defend anything this year.

The Rams haven't won a game since Oct. 16, when they beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 at home. The Rams' debacle came after Bye Week 7, as they lost five straight games, the most recent loss being the Chiefs 10-26 on the road.

The Seahawks lost in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-21 in what was an International Game in Munich, and after that bad week they rested in Bye Week 11 and then lost again against the Las Vegas Raiders 34-40 (OT).

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: Kick-Off Time

Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks play for the Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 4 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Australia: 8:05 AM (AEDT) December 5

Canada: 4:05 PM (EST)

China: 5:05 AM (AEDT) December 5

Germany: 10:05 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:05 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:05 PM (CST)

US: 4:05 PM (ET)

UK: 9:05 PM (GMT)

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions And Odds

The Los Angeles Rams are underdogs at home with +7 ATS and 3.60 moneyline that will pay $360 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a bad record playing at home. Seattle Seahawks are favorites with -7 spread and 1.30 moneyline. The totals are offered at 40.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 13 game is: Los Angeles Rams +7.

BetMGM Los Angeles Rams +7 / 3.60 Totals 40.5 Seattle Seahawks -7 / 1.30

* Odds via BetMGM

