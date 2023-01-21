In the Divisional round, the Bills host the Bengals. Read here to check out what happens if Buffalo win in the NFL playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills had a great season with a 13-3 record. Josh Allen is the quarterback that the franchise needed since Jim Kelly and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with an eight-game winning streak.

However, the Bills faced adversity when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in Week 17 at Cincinnati. Now, in an incredible turn of events, the 24-year old safety even visited his teammates and that has been a huge motivation for Buffalo in the postseason. Nevertheless, the Bills suffered a lot to beat the Dolphins in the Wild Card round even with a third string quarterback.

So, the Bills arrive to the NFL playoffs with a great chance of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season. Read here to find out what happens if Buffalo beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Bills beat the Bengals in the Divisional round?

If the Bills beat the Bengals in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Cincinnati will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.2 seed in the AFC, Buffalo would advance to the AFC Championship Game guaranteeing themselves a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the Chiefs eliminated the Jaguars, there's no other scenario for the Bills. If Buffalo beat the Bengals, the AFC Championship Game will be played on a neutral site. Atlanta would be the host city for that matchup.

After the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game in Week 17, it's important to remember that in case Kansas City and Buffalo advance to the AFC Championship Game, that matchup would be played in a neutral site. This scenario of a neutral venue only is possible with Chiefs-Bills for the AFC title.

If the Bengals win, the new rules don't apply and the AFC Championship Game would be Cincinnati against the Chiefs in Kansas City. The Bengals never had a shot to be hosts after the changes.