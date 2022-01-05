Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks will face each other at the State Farm Stadium in a match for Week 18 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this National Football League game in the US.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2021-2022 NFL Week 18

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Seattle Seahawks at the State Farm Stadium in a match for the last round of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League Week 18 game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

The Cardinals will face their last game of the regular season with a record of 11-5. They finally managed to end their negative run of three straight defeats by beating the Dallas Cowboys 25-22 last week.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks also come to this game after a win: they defeated the Detroit Lions 51-29 in one of the most entertaining games of Week 17. With the win, the team from Seattle managed to cut their two-game losing streak and improve its record to 6-10 in the 2021-2022 NFL regular season.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: Date

The Week 18 match for the 2021-2022 NFL regular season between Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks will be played on Sunday, January 9, at the State Farm Stadium. Last time they met, the Cardinals won 23-13 in Seattle.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks game for the last round of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: FOX, NFL Game Pass.