Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 3 in your country

Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on September 25, 2022 at 8:20 PM (ET). The visitors want to win, but the home team is ready to show off their offense power. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country.

The Broncos started the current season poorly with a loss in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, that game was ironic for Russell Wilson but things went better for him during Week 2 as the Broncos won against the Texans 16-9.

The 49ers start the 2022 season from scratch as Trey Lance is injured and Jimmy Garoppolo is back. Week 2 almost ended in disaster for the 49ers, but Jimmy was the savior and the team won against the Seahawks 27-7.

Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers: Kick-Off Time

Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers play for the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 25 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Australia: 9:20 AM (AEST) September 26

Canada: 8:20 PM (EDT)

China: 7:20 AM September 26

Germany: 1:20 AM (CEST) September 26

Ireland: 12:20 AM (IST) September 26

Mexico: 6:20 PM (CDT)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

UK: 12:20 AM (BST) September 26

Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 3 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions And Odds

Denver Broncos are underdogs at home with +1.5 ATS and 2.00 moneyline that will pay $200 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have home advantage but the visitors are coming off a good week. San Francisco 49ers are favorites with -1.5 spread and 1.83 moneyline. The totals are offered at 44 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 3 game is: San Francisco 49ers 1.83.

BetMGM Denver Broncos +1.5 / 2.00 Totals 44 San Francisco 49ers -1.5 / 1.83

* Odds via BetMGM

