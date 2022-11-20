New England Patriots play against New York Jets for a game in the Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New England Patriots vs New York Jets: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 11 in your country

New England Patriots and New York Jets meet in a Week 11 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough on November 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team still has time to reach the playoffs.. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Patriots were bye in Bye Week 10, before their vacation they won two straight games against the Jets 22-17 and Colts 26-3 in what was their second winning streak of the 2022 season.

The Jets won in Week 9 against a big favorite, the Buffalo Bills, 20-17 at home to add another win to their top notch record at 6-3-0 overall. The loss against the Patriots was the end of their big winning streak of four consecutive weeks.

New England Patriots vs New York Jets: Kick-Off Time

New England Patriots and New York Jets play for the Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 20 at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) November 21

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM November 21

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

New England Patriots vs New York Jets: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 11 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

New England Patriots vs New York Jets: Predictions And Odds

New England Patriots are favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.57 moneyline that will pay $157 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they won't a recent game against the visitors. New York Jets are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.45 moneyline. The totals are offered at 38 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 11 game is: Patriots -3.5.

BetMGM New England Patriots -3.5 / 1.57 Totals 38 New York Jets +3.5 / 2.45

* Odds via BetMGM

