New Orleans Saints play against Baltimore Ravens for a game in the Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 9 in your country

New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens meet in a Week 9 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Caesar Superdome in New Orleans on November 7, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). The home team wants to win another game to start a winning streak. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Saints were mired in their second losing streak of the season with a pair of losses to the Bengals 26-30 and Cardinals 34-42, but last week they won the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0 at home.

The Ravens have a winning record of 5-3-0 overall, and the last two weeks were perfect for them with a win at home against the Browns 23-20 and another on the road against the Buccaneers 27-22.

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens: Kick-Off Time

New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens play for the Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Monday, November 7 at Caesar Superdome in New Orleans.

Australia: 9:15 AM (AEST) November 8

Canada: 8:15 PM (EDT)

China: 7:15 AM November 8

Germany: 1:15 AM (CEST) November 8

Ireland: 12:15 AM (IST) November 8

Mexico: 6:15 PM (CDT)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 12:15 AM (BST) November 8

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 9 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens: Predictions And Odds

New Orleans Saints are underdogs at home with +2 ATS and a 2.15 moneyline that will pay $215 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong game at home but the visitors won two recent games in a row. Baltimore Ravens are favorites with -2 and 1.72 moneyline. The totals are offered at 47.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 9 game is: Over 47.5

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM New Orleans Saints +2 / 2.15 Totals 47.5 Baltimore Ravens -2 / 1.72

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).