Pittsburgh Steelers play against Detroit Lions for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US today

Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 at 4:30 PM (ET). The home team will not only have to play in a stadium with a new name, but they will also have a new quarterback. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Things will be totally different for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-2023 NFL season, not only because they don't have Ben Roethlisberger anymore but because their stadium changed name, no longer Heinz Field, it is now Acrisure Stadium.

The Detroit Lions with Jared Goff could have a good season, but it all depends on their offensive and defensive line work during the regular season. In 2021 the Lions won just three games and lost another thirteen.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions: Match Information

Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Time: 4:30 PM (ET)

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions: Storylines

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two wins in the 2022 NFL Preseason, one against the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 and another in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-15. The Steelers will play their first regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road at 1:00 PM. In 2021 the Steelers went 9-7-1 overall.

Detroit Lions have only one victory in the preseason, they won against Indianapolis Colts 27-26, that game was close from the first quarter and it wasn't until the last quarter that the Colts scored six points and the Lions seven. The Lions' preseason loss was to the Atlanta Falcons 27-23.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Preseason matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions: Predictions And Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers are favorites at home with -5.5 spread and 1.45 moneyline that will pay $145 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record but the visitors offensive isn't that bad. Detroit Lions are underdogs with +5.5 ATS and 2.80 moneyline. The totals are offered at 39.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Pittsburgh Steelers -5.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Pittsburgh Steelers -5.5 Totals 39.5 Detroit Lions +5.5

* Odds via BetMGM