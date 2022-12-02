Argentina will take on Australia in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This clash will be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Check out who will be the referee of this game.

Argentina vs Australia: Who will be the referee for the World Cup round of 16 match?

Argentina finished in the first place of their group, but it hasn’t been an easy journey so far. Following a 2-1 loss vs Saudi Arabia everything got a bit tougher, although they were able to come through. A pair of 2-0 wins over Mexico and Poland left them at the top. It could be a close clash despite being the favorites.

Australia are one of the multiple surprising teams that moved on to this round. They had the task of going up against France and Denmark, though they could qualify with a ton of merit. The Socceroos also closed their participation with two victories in a row, so they shouldn’t be overlooked by the Argentinians.

Who is the referee of Argentina vs Australia going to be?

In these types of games every detail could be important, which means the referee may play a key role. Argentina received a couple of questionable penalty kicks in this tournament, so Australia might be eager to know who will have that task in this match.

The person in charge of the game will be Szymon Marciniak. Pawel Sokolnicki will be the assistant referee 1, Tomasz Listkiewicz the assistant referee 2, and Mario Alberto Escobar Toca the fourth official.

