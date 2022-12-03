Football activity at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Sunday. Find out here the complete fixtures list for the December 4 matchups at the world football tournament.

We have reached Day 14 of the 2022 World Cup and it's time for the Round of 16. On the previous day, in the final Group Stage round, an injury-time strike from Hwang Hee-Chan helped South Korea overcome Portugal 2-1. In the process of earning their place into the Round of 16, they eliminated Uruguay from the 2022 World Cup.

The Uruguayans won their Group H match against Ghana 2-0; with a draw in points, they would have advanced if they had a higher goal difference than South Korea. La Celeste spent the last 15 minutes of the game looking for a third goal against Portugal, but ultimately lost 2-0.

What is more, after a nail-biting 3-2 victory against Serbia, Switzerland booked their place in the last 16. Although Brazil's heavily revamped squad fell 1-0 against Cameroon, the South Americans nonetheless advanced to the Knockout Stage, followed by the Swiss in second place in Group G.

2022 Qatar World Cup Fixtures List for Sunday, December 4

Sunday, December 4 (Day 15) football schedule will feature another two Round of 16 matchups. When France take on Poland at the Al-Thumama Stadium, they will join Brazil as the only two-time defending World Cup champions to advance to the Knockout Round since 2006.

France's success in Group D allowed them to advance to the next phase on top of Group D. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski's side team, despite scoring few goals, tied the champions by finishing second in Group C. Sunday will also see England and Senegal, two teams still in the hunt for a spot in the World Cup Quarter-Finals, squaring off at the at Al Bayt Stadium.

Following their Group B-winning performance against Wales, Gareth Southgate's squad ascended to the top spot. Furthermore, Kalidou Koulibaly's volley in the last Group A match eliminated Ecuador and put Senegal in the World Cup Knockout Round as runners-up.

