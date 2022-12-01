This clash between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 on Matchday 3 should give one of them the right to stay in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).
Serbia had a tough start of group G having to play vs Brazil in the opener. That didn’t go well since they lost 2-0, and they weren’t able to leave Cameroon behind in their following game. Those results have the Serbians in the last place with just one point. The 3-3 tie with the Cameroonians was particularly costly because they were 3-1 up. Although a win here could qualify them.
Switzerland began correctly getting a 1-0 over Cameroon to start their journey in Qatar the right way. In their next appearance they presented a very close battle to Brazil, though the favorites barely rescued a victory by a 1-0 score. The advantage for the Swiss is that a draw should send them to the round of 16, unless there is a defeat from the Brazilians.
Serbia vs Switzerland: Kick-Off Time
Serbia will battle Switzerland at Stadium 974 on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Friday, December 2.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (December 3)
Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 3)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 00:30 AM (December 3)
Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 3)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (December 3)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 3)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 3)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 3)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 3)
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Serbia vs Switzerland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV, Televisión Pública
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS Viceland
Bangladesh: T Sports, Gazi TV, Toffee Live, MTV India SD
Belgium: Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct, Ketnet, Tipik
Brazil: SporTV 3, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, Globo, GloboEsporte.com
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, New World Sport2
Canada: RDS 2, TSN App, RDS App, TSN2, TSN.ca
Costa Rica: TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, TD +, Sky HD
Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: ZDF, Magenta Sport
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, GTV Sports+
India: MTV India SD, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: ITV 4, RTE Player, ITVX
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV, Fuji TV
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 2, Astro Go
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia
Netherlands: NPO 3/Zapp, NPO Start, Ketnet
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Sport 2
Poland: TVP2, TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV2
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: New World Sport2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2, RTS 1
Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 142, Starhub FIFA World Cup 2, StarHub TV+, Singtel TV GO
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
South Korea: SBS Korea
Spain: Gol Mundial
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, Sportkanalen
Switzerland: RAI Sport 1, RTS Sport, SRF Play, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, TRT Spor, RTS 2
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Uganda: New World Sport2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia
UK: STV Player, ITV 4, ITVX
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Sling, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1
