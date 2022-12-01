Serbia will go up against Switzerland at Stadium 974 on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in a game that could send one of them to the next round. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

This clash between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 on Matchday 3 should give one of them the right to stay in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Serbia had a tough start of group G having to play vs Brazil in the opener. That didn’t go well since they lost 2-0, and they weren’t able to leave Cameroon behind in their following game. Those results have the Serbians in the last place with just one point. The 3-3 tie with the Cameroonians was particularly costly because they were 3-1 up. Although a win here could qualify them.

Switzerland began correctly getting a 1-0 over Cameroon to start their journey in Qatar the right way. In their next appearance they presented a very close battle to Brazil, though the favorites barely rescued a victory by a 1-0 score. The advantage for the Swiss is that a draw should send them to the round of 16, unless there is a defeat from the Brazilians.

Serbia vs Switzerland: Kick-Off Time

Serbia will battle Switzerland at Stadium 974 on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Friday, December 2.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (December 3)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 3)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (December 3)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 3)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (December 3)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 3)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 3)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 3)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 3)

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Serbia vs Switzerland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV, Televisión Pública

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS Viceland

Bangladesh: T Sports, Gazi TV, Toffee Live, MTV India SD

Belgium: Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct, Ketnet, Tipik

Brazil: SporTV 3, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, Globo, GloboEsporte.com

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, New World Sport2

Canada: RDS 2, TSN App, RDS App, TSN2, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, TD +, Sky HD

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: ZDF, Magenta Sport

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, GTV Sports+

India: MTV India SD, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: ITV 4, RTE Player, ITVX

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV, Fuji TV

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 2, Astro Go

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO 3/Zapp, NPO Start, Ketnet

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Sport 2

Poland: TVP2, TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV2

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: New World Sport2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2, RTS 1

Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 142, Starhub FIFA World Cup 2, StarHub TV+, Singtel TV GO

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

South Korea: SBS Korea

Spain: Gol Mundial

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, Sportkanalen

Switzerland: RAI Sport 1, RTS Sport, SRF Play, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, TRT Spor, RTS 2

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Uganda: New World Sport2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

UK: STV Player, ITV 4, ITVX

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Sling, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.