Juventus and Fiorentina meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The home team is hungry for more points. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch Juventus vs Fiorentina online in the US on FuboTV]
Juventus won a recent game against Salernitana in what was a relatively easy 3-0 game on the road. But they are still in the middle of the Series A table with a record of 12-5-4 and 41 points.
Fiorentina are going through a similar situation in the 14th spot of the standings, they have a losing record at 6-6-9 and 24 points. Fiorentina have not won a game since January 7, 2023.
Juventus vs Fiorentina: Kick-Off Time
Juventus and Fiorentina play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, February 12 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM February 13
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM February 13
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 AM February 13
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM February 13
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM February 13
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM February 13
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 AM
Juventus vs Fiorentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: FuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Kenya: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network