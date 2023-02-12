Juventus take on Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium in Torino for the 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Juventus vs Fiorentina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Juventus and Fiorentina meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The home team is hungry for more points. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Juventus vs Fiorentina online in the US on FuboTV]

Juventus won a recent game against Salernitana in what was a relatively easy 3-0 game on the road. But they are still in the middle of the Series A table with a record of 12-5-4 and 41 points.

Fiorentina are going through a similar situation in the 14th spot of the standings, they have a losing record at 6-6-9 and 24 points. Fiorentina have not won a game since January 7, 2023.

Juventus vs Fiorentina: Kick-Off Time

Juventus and Fiorentina play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, February 12 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM February 13

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM February 13

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM February 13

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM February 13

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM February 13

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM February 13

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 AM

Juventus vs Fiorentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: FuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Kenya: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network